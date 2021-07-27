Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 19.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.0% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.38 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

