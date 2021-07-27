Colony Group LLC Acquires 564 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.94. 2,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,000. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.