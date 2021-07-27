Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

KMB opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

