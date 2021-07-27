Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $3 Million in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $473,000.

NASDAQ GXIIU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,843. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

