Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $3.55 Million in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 356,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQRU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITQRU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 3,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

