Aperture Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Aperture Investors LLC trimmed its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,441 shares during the period. Everbridge comprises about 1.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Everbridge worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

