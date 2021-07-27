Aperture Investors LLC Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $517,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:PCT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,094. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

