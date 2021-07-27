MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 207 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.49. 457,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,712,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

