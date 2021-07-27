V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 62,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.82. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 198.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

