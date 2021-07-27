Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Announces Earnings Results

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.52. 7,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.16. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

