Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 1,546 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,965. The firm has a market cap of $400.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

