$0.99 EPS Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.97. NV5 Global reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.87. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,380. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.17. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

