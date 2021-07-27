Head-To-Head Comparison: China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) and Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

This table compares China Construction Bank and Sumitomo Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 1.08 $39.28 billion $3.07 4.54 Sumitomo Chemical $20.45 billion 0.42 $284.17 million $0.87 29.67

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Chemical. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Construction Bank and Sumitomo Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sumitomo Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares China Construction Bank and Sumitomo Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank 23.53% 11.79% 0.96% Sumitomo Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Construction Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sumitomo Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. China Construction Bank pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Chemical pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. China Construction Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Sumitomo Chemical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 14,741 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. It has collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Sumitomo Chemical to develop bio-based chemicals. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.