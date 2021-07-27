Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.4% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 152,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $14,682,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 364,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.