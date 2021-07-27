ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading Up 26.3% This Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $994,735.55 and approximately $59,465.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00036614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00102619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00126579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,825.47 or 0.99649686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.89 or 0.00819022 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

