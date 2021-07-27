Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Down 98.4% in July

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 30th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 14,085,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,780,703. Max Sound has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

