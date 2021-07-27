Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in July

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 990,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 592,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FOLGF stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 149,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,160. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.