Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISUZY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. 20,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,857. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.49. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

