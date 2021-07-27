International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 93,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.46. 26,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,203,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

