B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $7.69 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,622.16 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,633.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,479.25. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.