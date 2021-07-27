Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.49. 11,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $52.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

