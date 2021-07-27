DEX (DEX) Price Up 43.2% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $205,170.32 and approximately $5,123.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.55 or 0.00775972 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

