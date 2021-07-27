Slow Capital Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

