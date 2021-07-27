Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $584.20 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.93, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

