Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS opened at $96.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

