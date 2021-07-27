Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. The business had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PIRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PIRS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,097. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.