Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Sells 57,119 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lowered its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,119 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOLU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $566,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOLU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 8,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,600. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

