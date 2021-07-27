Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMGCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGCU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 87,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,490. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

