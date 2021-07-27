Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFFEU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

CFFEU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,310. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

