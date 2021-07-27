Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) is Aperture Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95,634 shares during the period. Astec Industries accounts for 3.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $25,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,329. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.