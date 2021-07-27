Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Buys £65,966.11 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes purchased 7,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Simon Hayes acquired 7,347 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 903 ($11.80). The stock had a trading volume of 213,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 903.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 921 ($12.03). The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

