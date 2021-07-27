Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) Insider Drew O’Malley Buys 5,113 Shares

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF) insider Drew O’Malley bought 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.83 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,348.23 ($39,534.45).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.36.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Collins Foods’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Collins Foods’s payout ratio is 81.85%.

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. It also operates 252 KFC restaurants in Australia, including 158 in Queensland, 11 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria, 9 in South Australia, 15 in Tasmania, 50 in Western Australia, and 5 in Northern Territory, as well as 17 restaurants in Germany, and 29 in the Netherlands.

