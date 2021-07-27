ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.39. 6,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,960. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.