Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDACU. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDACU remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.