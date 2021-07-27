Cove Street Capital LLC Has $19.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,279 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up 2.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after purchasing an additional 320,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,673. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

