Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $67.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.