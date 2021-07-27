1,571,080 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Purchased by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,571,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,000. MSD Acquisition accounts for about 1.6% of Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSDAU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000.

MSD Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,163. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

