Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,087. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

