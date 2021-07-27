Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,551. The firm has a market cap of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.81. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

