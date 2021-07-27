Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 54 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.93.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,582.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,383.79. The company has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

