Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 74.34%.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 5,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,086. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.83. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

