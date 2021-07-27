LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Up 3.7%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.28. 13,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 540,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. William Blair began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

