Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.36

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 3600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.67.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

