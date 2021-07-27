Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.94. 2,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CANG. TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cango by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

