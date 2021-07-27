Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 15,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

