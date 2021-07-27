IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 88.7% in July

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the June 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IAALF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,371. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.