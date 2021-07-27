Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GNPG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 316,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Green Planet Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Get Green Planet Group alerts:

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.