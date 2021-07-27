Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $30.25 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 661,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,250,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,742. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

