Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,547.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 74,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 332,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 298.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $75.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

