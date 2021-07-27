Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after acquiring an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after acquiring an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.